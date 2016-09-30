Edition:
United States

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)

8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

552JPY
9:38pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
¥542
Open
¥550
Day's High
¥555
Day's Low
¥549
Volume
1,545,000
Avg. Vol
3,775,920
52-wk High
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masaaki Tani

74 2014 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Takashige Shibato

63 2014 President, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Takashi Yoshikai

63 2012 Vice President, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masayuki Aoyagi

61 2011 Executive Officer, Director

Eiji Araki

59 2017 Executive Officer, Director
» More People

Fukuoka Financial Group Inc News

» More 8354.T News