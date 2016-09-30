Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)
8355.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,067JPY
12:53am EDT
1,067JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥14 (+1.33%)
¥14 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
¥1,053
¥1,053
Open
¥1,069
¥1,069
Day's High
¥1,070
¥1,070
Day's Low
¥1,064
¥1,064
Volume
832,000
832,000
Avg. Vol
1,803,557
1,803,557
52-wk High
¥1,073
¥1,073
52-wk Low
¥796
¥796
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Katsunori Nakanishi
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Hisashi Shibata
|53
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Masahiro Goto
|65
|2015
|Chairman of Subsidiaries, Non-Executive Director
|
Hirotoshi Sugimoto
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Minoru Yagi
|54
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
- BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement
- BRIEF- Shizuoka Bank lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds
- Fitch Revises Outlook for Japan's Shizuoka Bank to Stable; Affirms Suruga Bank at 'A-'/Stable
- BRIEF-Shizuoka Bank names new president and chairman