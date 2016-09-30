Edition:
United States

Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

8411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

200JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥199
Open
¥201
Day's High
¥202
Day's Low
¥200
Volume
115,121,900
Avg. Vol
110,835,411
52-wk High
¥225
52-wk Low
¥164

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroko Ohta

63 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

Yasuhiro Sato

65 2014 Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Ryusuke Aya

57 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director

Makoto Umemiya

52 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance & Accounting Group, Director

Daisaku Abe

60 2015 Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Group, Manager of IT & System Group
Mizuho Financial Group Inc News

