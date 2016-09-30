Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)
8601.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
672JPY
12:54am EDT
672JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.69%)
¥5 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥667
¥667
Open
¥676
¥676
Day's High
¥678
¥678
Day's Low
¥669
¥669
Volume
5,229,000
5,229,000
Avg. Vol
7,774,636
7,774,636
52-wk High
¥785
¥785
52-wk Low
¥557
¥557
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Hibino
|62
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Seiji Nakata
|57
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikita Komatsu
|55
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shinya Nishio
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director
|
Kazuo Takahashi
|57
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Director
- BRIEF-Genky Stores to issue 140,400 shares to Daiwa Securities
- BRIEF- Daiwa Securities Group to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 40 bln yen
- BRIEF- GameWith confirms to issue 110,000 new shares to Daiwa Securities
- Japan's Daiwa Securities to buy two U.S. M&A advisory firms
- Japan's Daiwa Securities to buy two U.S. M&A advisory firms