Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)
8604.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
663JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
¥656
Open
¥668
Day's High
¥668
Day's Low
¥663
Volume
16,107,500
Avg. Vol
18,519,693
52-wk High
¥784
52-wk Low
¥472
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuyuki Koga
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Koji Nagai
|58
|2017
|Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Takumi Kitamura
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
|
Tetsu Ozaki
|58
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shoichi Nagamatsu
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
