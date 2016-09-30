Edition:
United States

Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)

8604.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

663JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
¥656
Open
¥668
Day's High
¥668
Day's Low
¥663
Volume
16,107,500
Avg. Vol
18,519,693
52-wk High
¥784
52-wk Low
¥472

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nobuyuki Koga

66 2017 Chairman of the Board

Koji Nagai

58 2017 Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Takumi Kitamura

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer

Tetsu Ozaki

58 2017 Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director

Shoichi Nagamatsu

59 2017 Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
» More People

Nomura Holdings Inc News

» More 8604.T News