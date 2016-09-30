Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)
8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
915JPY
12:52am EDT
915JPY
12:52am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+1.10%)
¥10 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥905
¥905
Open
¥914
¥914
Day's High
¥920
¥920
Day's Low
¥913
¥913
Volume
732,500
732,500
Avg. Vol
849,606
849,606
52-wk High
¥1,040
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775
¥775
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michio Matsui
|64
|1995
|President, Representative Director
|
Shinichi Uzawa
|44
|2012
|Director of Finance, Director
|
Hirohito Imada
|52
|2011
|Managing Director, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs
|
Takashi Moribe
|49
|2011
|Managing Director
|
Akira Warita
|46
|2013
|Managing Director