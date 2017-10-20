Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)
8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,350JPY
20 Oct 2017
4,350JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,350
¥4,350
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,654,959
1,654,959
52-wk High
¥4,674
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045
¥3,045
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kengo Sakurada
|61
|2015
|President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinji Tsuji
|60
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Keiji Nishizawa
|59
|2017
|Domestic P&C Insurance Business Owner, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kaoru Takahashi
|61
|2017
|Domestic Life Insurance Business Owner, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoshi Kasai
|54
|2017
|Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
- Japan insurer Sompo sees about $620 mln loss from Americas disasters
- BRIEF-Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase
- Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 million
- REFILE-UPDATE 2-Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 mln
- Japan insurer Sompo plans to sell UK unit Canopius -source