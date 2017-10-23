Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)
8750.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,158JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥64 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
¥2,094
Open
¥2,141
Day's High
¥2,172
Day's Low
¥2,140
Volume
6,491,000
Avg. Vol
5,862,122
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥1,379
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koichiro Watanabe
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Seiji Inagaki
|54
|2017
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shigeo Tsuyuki
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Takashi Kawashima
|57
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoru Tsutsumi
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director