Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)
8801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,602JPY
20 Oct 2017
2,602JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,602
¥2,602
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,114,267
3,114,267
52-wk High
¥2,864
¥2,864
52-wk Low
¥2,204
¥2,204
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiromichi Iwasa
|75
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Masanobu Komoda
|63
|2011
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Yoshikazu Kitahara
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kiyotaka Fujibayashi
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of House & Life Cooperation, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yasuo Onozawa
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
