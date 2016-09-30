Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (8802.T)
8802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,030JPY
12:54am EDT
2,030JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.17%)
¥4 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
¥2,026
¥2,026
Open
¥2,045
¥2,045
Day's High
¥2,050
¥2,050
Day's Low
¥2,022
¥2,022
Volume
1,878,400
1,878,400
Avg. Vol
3,650,112
3,650,112
52-wk High
¥2,443
¥2,443
52-wk Low
¥1,825
¥1,825
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hirotaka Sugiyama
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Junichi Yoshida
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Jo Kato
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Junichi Tanisawa
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Naoto Aiba
|62
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer