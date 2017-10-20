888 Holdings PLC (888.L)
888.L on London Stock Exchange
245.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
245.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-1.01%)
-2.50 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
247.90
247.90
Open
248.80
248.80
Day's High
248.80
248.80
Day's Low
244.50
244.50
Volume
931,427
931,427
Avg. Vol
1,497,018
1,497,018
52-wk High
301.75
301.75
52-wk Low
192.00
192.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Mattingley
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Itai Frieberger
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Aviad Kobrine
|53
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Zvika Zivlin
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ron McMillan
|64
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
