Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)
9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,280JPY
12:53am EDT
3,280JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.15%)
¥5 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,275
¥3,275
Open
¥3,300
¥3,300
Day's High
¥3,310
¥3,310
Day's Low
¥3,270
¥3,270
Volume
190,600
190,600
Avg. Vol
439,828
439,828
52-wk High
¥3,310
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,495
¥2,495
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshizumi Nezu
|65
|1999
|President, Representative Director
|
Tsutomu Yamamoto
|52
|2017
|Director of Finance, Director
|
Kenichi Tsunoda
|71
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Inomori
|59
|2014
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
|
Osamu Makino
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Representative Director