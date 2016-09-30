Edition:
Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)

9001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,280JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,275
Open
¥3,300
Day's High
¥3,310
Day's Low
¥3,270
Volume
190,600
Avg. Vol
439,828
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,495

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshizumi Nezu

65 1999 President, Representative Director

Tsutomu Yamamoto

52 2017 Director of Finance, Director

Kenichi Tsunoda

71 2014 Vice President, Representative Director

Shinji Inomori

59 2014 Senior Managing Director, Representative Director

Osamu Makino

62 2016 Senior Managing Director, Representative Director
Tobu Railway Co Ltd News

