Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)
9007.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,203JPY
12:53am EDT
2,203JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+0.46%)
¥10 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥2,193
¥2,193
Open
¥2,214
¥2,214
Day's High
¥2,218
¥2,218
Day's Low
¥2,198
¥2,198
Volume
329,800
329,800
Avg. Vol
595,656
595,656
52-wk High
¥2,424
¥2,424
52-wk Low
¥1,947
¥1,947
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshimitsu Yamaki
|70
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Koji Hoshino
|62
|2017
|President, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hiroyuki Dakiyama
|58
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Takashi Hayama
|55
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Jun Koyanagi
|59
|2017
|President of Subsidiaries, Director