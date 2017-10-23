Edition:
Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)

9022.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

20,790JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
¥20,795
Open
¥21,000
Day's High
¥21,015
Day's Low
¥20,715
Volume
235,500
Avg. Vol
393,228
52-wk High
¥21,015
52-wk Low
¥16,540

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshiomi Yamada

68 2014 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Yoshiyuki Kasai

76 2014 Honorary Chairman, Representative Director

Koei Tsuge

64 2014 President, Representative Director

Tatsuhiko Yamada

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Shin Kaneko

61 2012 Vice President, Representative Director
