Nippon Express Co Ltd (9062.T)
9062.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,330JPY
12:57am EDT
7,330JPY
12:57am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥7,330
¥7,330
Open
¥7,410
¥7,410
Day's High
¥7,440
¥7,440
Day's Low
¥7,330
¥7,330
Volume
108,500
108,500
Avg. Vol
265,331
265,331
52-wk High
¥7,700
¥7,700
52-wk Low
¥4,900
¥4,900
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenji Watanabe
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Mitsuru Saito
|62
|2017
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Takaaki Ishii
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Yutaka Ito
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hisao Taketsu
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director