Yamato Holdings Co Ltd (9064.T)
9064.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,259JPY
12:57am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥18 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
¥2,241
Open
¥2,270
Day's High
¥2,272
Day's Low
¥2,246
Volume
1,191,200
Avg. Vol
1,875,140
52-wk High
¥2,584
52-wk Low
¥2,150
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Makoto Kigawa
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masaki Yamauchi
|56
|2015
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Haruo Kanda
|64
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hitoshi Kanamori
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenichi Shibasaki
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
- BRIEF-Yamato apparently convinces Amazon to pay at least 40 pct more for shipping in Japan - Nikkei
- UPDATE 2-Yamato, emblematic of Japan labour crunch pain, posts fresh loss
- Yamato posts second quarter of operating losses on unpaid wage bills
- BRIEF-Yamato Holdings expected to report operating loss of around 7 bln yen for three months through June - Nikkei