Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T)

9101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,311JPY
1:02am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
¥2,296
Open
¥2,315
Day's High
¥2,328
Day's Low
¥2,310
Volume
932,600
Avg. Vol
1,896,394
52-wk High
¥2,640
52-wk Low
¥1,770

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasumi Kudo

64 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman Corporate Officer, Representative Director

Tadaaki Naito

61 2015 President, President Corporate Officer, Representative Director

Eiichi Takahashi

58 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director

Naoya Tazawa

61 2017 Executive Vice-President Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Representative Director

Hidetoshi Maruyama

60 2016 Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of General Cargo Transportation, Director
Nippon Yusen KK News