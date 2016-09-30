Nippon Yusen KK (9101.T)
9101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,311JPY
1:02am EDT
2,311JPY
1:02am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.65%)
¥15 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
¥2,296
¥2,296
Open
¥2,315
¥2,315
Day's High
¥2,328
¥2,328
Day's Low
¥2,310
¥2,310
Volume
932,600
932,600
Avg. Vol
1,896,394
1,896,394
52-wk High
¥2,640
¥2,640
52-wk Low
¥1,770
¥1,770
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasumi Kudo
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman Corporate Officer, Representative Director
|
Tadaaki Naito
|61
|2015
|President, President Corporate Officer, Representative Director
|
Eiichi Takahashi
|58
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Naoya Tazawa
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice-President Corporate Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Representative Director
|
Hidetoshi Maruyama
|60
|2016
|Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Director of General Cargo Transportation, Director