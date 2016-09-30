Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (9104.T)
9104.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,360JPY
1:03am EDT
3,360JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.60%)
¥20 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
¥3,340
¥3,340
Open
¥3,380
¥3,380
Day's High
¥3,380
¥3,380
Day's Low
¥3,355
¥3,355
Volume
487,000
487,000
Avg. Vol
1,008,698
1,008,698
52-wk High
¥3,890
¥3,890
52-wk Low
¥2,320
¥2,320
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koichi Muto
|63
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Boards, Representative Director
|
Junichiro Ikeda
|61
|2016
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshinobu Shinoda
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Masahiro Tanabe
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Director of Product Transport Sales, Representative Director
|
Shizuo Takahashi
|58
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Safety Operation, Director
