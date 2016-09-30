Edition:
United States

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (9107.T)

9107.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,015JPY
8:20pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥51 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
¥2,964
Open
¥2,995
Day's High
¥3,020
Day's Low
¥2,994
Volume
55,100
Avg. Vol
472,072
52-wk High
¥3,180
52-wk Low
¥2,270

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jiro Asakura

67 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary

Eizo Murakami

64 2015 President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Harusato Nihei

Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Shuzo Kawano

2017 Chief Information Officer, Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Tsuyoshi Yamauchi

60 2015 Chief Compliance Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
