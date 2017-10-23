ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)
9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,374JPY
23 Oct 2017
4,374JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.09%)
¥-4 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥4,378
¥4,378
Open
¥4,400
¥4,400
Day's High
¥4,404
¥4,404
Day's Low
¥4,372
¥4,372
Volume
551,800
551,800
Avg. Vol
1,280,264
1,280,264
52-wk High
¥4,416
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780
¥2,780
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinichiro Ito
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Shinya Katanozaka
|62
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Osamu Shinobe
|64
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yuji Hirako
|59
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toyoyuki Nagamine
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director