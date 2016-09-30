SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)
9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
526JPY
1:03am EDT
526JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.38%)
¥2 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥524
¥524
Open
¥532
¥532
Day's High
¥534
¥534
Day's Low
¥526
¥526
Volume
367,800
367,800
Avg. Vol
663,037
663,037
52-wk High
¥570
¥570
52-wk Low
¥460
¥460
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinji Takada
|65
|2011
|President, Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shinji Yokomizu
|62
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Koki Koyama
|62
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mitsunoru Komori
|65
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer, Director
|
Jiro Komaki
|59
|2015
|Executive Director