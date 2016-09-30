Edition:
KDDI Corp (9433.T)

9433.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,063JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥3,047
Open
¥3,088
Day's High
¥3,089
Day's Low
¥3,061
Volume
2,553,000
Avg. Vol
5,381,437
52-wk High
¥3,229
52-wk Low
¥2,746

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tadashi Onodera

69 2015 Chairman of the Board

Takashi Tanaka

60 2013 President, Chief Senior Director of External Affairs & Communication, Representative Director

Yuzo Ishikawa

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Consumer Business, Representative Director

Hirofumi Morozumi

61 2010 Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Corporate, Representative Director

Makoto Takahashi

55 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Value Business, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Representative Director
KDDI Corp News

