NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)
9437.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,672JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
¥2,673
Open
¥2,688
Day's High
¥2,693
Day's Low
¥2,666
Volume
2,234,000
Avg. Vol
4,038,232
52-wk High
¥2,804
52-wk Low
¥2,361
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa
|62
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Hirotaka Sato
|58
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Director
|
Hiroyasu Asami
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Toshiki Nakayama
|59
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Tsujigami
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
