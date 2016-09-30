Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)
9501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
467JPY
8:50pm EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Kawamura
|77
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tomoaki Kobayakawa
|54
|2017
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce, Director
|
Naomi Hirose
|64
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Yoshinori Kaneko
|54
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toshihiro Kawasaki
|51
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
