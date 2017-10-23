Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)
9502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,436JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,436JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.31%)
¥4 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
¥1,432
¥1,432
Open
¥1,440
¥1,440
Day's High
¥1,442
¥1,442
Day's Low
¥1,434
¥1,434
Volume
674,400
674,400
Avg. Vol
1,724,681
1,724,681
52-wk High
¥1,779
¥1,779
52-wk Low
¥1,381
¥1,381
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akihisa Mizuno
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Satoru Katsuno
|63
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Akinori Kataoka
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Chiyoji Kurata
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Power, Representative Director
|
Yoshinori Masuda
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy, Representative Director
- Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants
- BRIEF-General Electric co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’S Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan
- RPT-INSIGHT-Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
- Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market
- INSIGHT-Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market