Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)
9503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,552JPY
1:02am EDT
1,552JPY
1:02am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.03%)
¥0 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
¥1,552
¥1,552
Open
¥1,564
¥1,564
Day's High
¥1,565
¥1,565
Day's Low
¥1,547
¥1,547
Volume
981,100
981,100
Avg. Vol
2,279,700
2,279,700
52-wk High
¥1,650
¥1,650
52-wk Low
¥940
¥940
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Makoto Yagi
|67
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shigeki Iwane
|64
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Doi
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Electricity Current Business, Director
|
Tomio Inoue
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Jiro Kagawa
|64
|2013
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Customer, Chief Director of Area Energy, Representative Director