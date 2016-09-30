Toho Co Ltd (9602.T)
9602.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,785JPY
1:03am EDT
3,785JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-35 (-0.92%)
¥-35 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
¥3,820
¥3,820
Open
¥3,815
¥3,815
Day's High
¥3,820
¥3,820
Day's Low
¥3,750
¥3,750
Volume
532,100
532,100
Avg. Vol
475,941
475,941
52-wk High
¥4,190
¥4,190
52-wk Low
¥2,902
¥2,902
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshishige Shimatani
|65
|2011
|President, Chief Director of Image, Representative Director
|
Hiroyasu Matsuoka
|50
|2015
|Director, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Kazuhiko Seta
|57
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masaharu Takahashi
|65
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoshi Chida
|67
|2011
|Vice President, Representative Director