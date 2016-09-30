Edition:
United States

Toho Co Ltd (9602.T)

9602.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,785JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-35 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
¥3,820
Open
¥3,815
Day's High
¥3,820
Day's Low
¥3,750
Volume
532,100
Avg. Vol
475,941
52-wk High
¥4,190
52-wk Low
¥2,902

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshishige Shimatani

65 2011 President, Chief Director of Image, Representative Director

Hiroyasu Matsuoka

50 2015 Director, Chairman of Subsidiary

Kazuhiko Seta

57 2012 President of Subsidiary, Director

Masaharu Takahashi

65 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Satoshi Chida

67 2011 Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

Toho Co Ltd News

» More 9602.T News