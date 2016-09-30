NTT Data Corp (9613.T)
9613.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,292JPY
1:02am EDT
1,292JPY
1:02am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+0.86%)
¥11 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥1,281
¥1,281
Open
¥1,298
¥1,298
Day's High
¥1,298
¥1,298
Day's Low
¥1,288
¥1,288
Volume
1,485,600
1,485,600
Avg. Vol
2,765,848
2,765,848
52-wk High
¥1,298
¥1,298
52-wk Low
¥1,004
¥1,004
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshio Iwamoto
|64
|2012
|President, Representative Director
|
Yo Homma
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kazuhiro Nishihata
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Eiji Ueki
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Keiichiro Yanagi
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of General Affairs, Director