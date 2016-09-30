Edition:
United States

Tokyo Dome Corp (9681.T)

9681.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,053JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥1,036
Open
¥1,049
Day's High
¥1,058
Day's Low
¥1,043
Volume
214,100
Avg. Vol
291,119
52-wk High
¥1,232
52-wk Low
¥980

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinji Kushiro

76 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer

Tsutomu Nagaoka

61 2016 President, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kohei Sasaki

Director of Finance

Akihiro Yamazumi

63 2017 Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director

Ryusuke Nomura

61 2017 Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business, Representative Director
» More People

Tokyo Dome Corp News

» More 9681.T News