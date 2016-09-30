Secom Co Ltd (9735.T)
9735.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,592JPY
1:03am EDT
8,592JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥48 (+0.56%)
¥48 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
¥8,544
¥8,544
Open
¥8,627
¥8,627
Day's High
¥8,629
¥8,629
Day's Low
¥8,533
¥8,533
Volume
284,800
284,800
Avg. Vol
577,017
577,017
52-wk High
¥8,812
¥8,812
52-wk Low
¥7,293
¥7,293
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasuo Nakayama
|64
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Yasuyuki Yoshida
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Director
|
Junzo Nakayama
|59
|2014
|Managing Director
|
Tatsuro Fuse
|60
|2017
|Managing Director, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Ichiro Ozeki
|56
|2017
|Managing Director