Konami Holdings Corp (9766.T)
9766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,300JPY
12:59am EDT
5,300JPY
12:59am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.38%)
¥20 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥5,280
¥5,280
Open
¥5,370
¥5,370
Day's High
¥5,370
¥5,370
Day's Low
¥5,280
¥5,280
Volume
362,400
362,400
Avg. Vol
713,149
713,149
52-wk High
¥6,600
¥6,600
52-wk Low
¥3,680
¥3,680
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kagemasa Kozuki
|76
|1987
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takuya Kozuki
|46
|2012
|President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Junichi Motobayashi
|48
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting
|
Osamu Nakano
|58
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoshi Sakamoto
|68
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Director