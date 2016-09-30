SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)
9984.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
10,120JPY
10:29pm EDT
10,120JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥148 (+1.48%)
¥148 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
¥9,972
¥9,972
Open
¥10,200
¥10,200
Day's High
¥10,210
¥10,210
Day's Low
¥10,085
¥10,085
Volume
3,152,800
3,152,800
Avg. Vol
5,542,039
5,542,039
52-wk High
¥10,210
¥10,210
52-wk Low
¥5,953
¥5,953
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masayoshi Son
|60
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Ronald Fisher
|69
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries
|
Marcelo Claure
|46
|2017
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yun Ma
|52
|2013
|Executive Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Rajeev Mishra
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
- BRIEF-Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ
- SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs
- UPDATE 1-SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs
- REFILE-SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs
- BRIEF-Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund - Nikkei, citing CEO