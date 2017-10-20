AA PLC (AAAA.L)
AAAA.L on London Stock Exchange
160.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Martin Clarke
|61
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Edmund King
|58
|2008
|AA President
Mike Lloyd
|39
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of AAISL
Helen Hancock
|46
|2012
|Human Resources Director
Janet Connor
|52
|2014
|Director - Insurance & Regulatory Conduct
- BRIEF-Parvus ups stake in AA to 24 percent - filings
- BRIEF-Parvus Asset Management raises stake in AA Plc to 21.14 pct- filing
- BRIEF-Woodford Investment raises stake in AA to 14.21 pct - filing
- BRIEF-British motoring group AA half-year core profits inch up,
- BRIEF-Hastings says had talks with AA Plc