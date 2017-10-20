Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)
AAPL.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market
156.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$155.98
Open
$157.05
Day's High
$157.75
Day's Low
$155.96
Volume
7,647,922
Avg. Vol
7,469,339
52-wk High
$164.94
52-wk Low
$104.09
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Art Levinson
|67
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Timothy Cook
|56
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Luca Maestri
|53
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Principal Accounting Officer
|
Jeff Williams
|53
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Durward Sewell
|58
|2009
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
