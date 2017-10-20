Edition:
United States

Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

AAPL.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

156.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$155.98
Open
$157.05
Day's High
$157.75
Day's Low
$155.96
Volume
7,647,922
Avg. Vol
7,469,339
52-wk High
$164.94
52-wk Low
$104.09

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Art Levinson

67 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board

Timothy Cook

56 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Luca Maestri

53 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Principal Accounting Officer

Jeff Williams

53 2015 Chief Operating Officer

Durward Sewell

58 2009 Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
Apple Inc News

