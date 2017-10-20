Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)
AAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+1.53%)
$0.10 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
$6.52
$6.52
Open
$6.52
$6.52
Day's High
$6.63
$6.63
Day's Low
$6.51
$6.51
Volume
1,860,265
1,860,265
Avg. Vol
742,331
742,331
52-wk High
$7.07
$7.07
52-wk Low
$4.97
$4.97
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
T. Richard Turner
|60
|2007
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee
|
Kevan Gorrie
|48
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Stephen Evans
|53
|2015
|Co-Founder, Trustee
|
Teresa Neto
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
James Bogusz
|57
|2009
|Independent Trustee
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new unsecured term loan
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces new unsecured term loan
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity