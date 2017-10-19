Edition:
ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,340.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,335.95
Open
Rs1,336.75
Day's High
Rs1,349.00
Day's Low
Rs1,330.00
Volume
6,619
Avg. Vol
81,892
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs931.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francis Duggan

2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

T. Sridhar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Bazmi Husain

2016 Chief Technology Officer

B. Gururaj

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sanjeev Sharma

2016 Managing Director
ABB India Ltd News

