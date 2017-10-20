Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)
ABCA.L on London Stock Exchange
1,001.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
1,010.00
Open
1,013.00
Day's High
1,013.00
Day's Low
998.50
Volume
232,866
Avg. Vol
528,505
52-wk High
1,113.00
52-wk Low
759.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Murray Hennessy
|51
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alan Hirzel
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gavin Wood
|46
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Suzanne Smith
|2015
|Chief Legal Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jonathan Milner
|2014
|Deputy Chairman of the Board