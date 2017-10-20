Edition:
Banco ABC Brasil SA (ABCB4.SA)

ABCB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.05BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.05 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.00
Open
R$ 18.00
Day's High
R$ 18.08
Day's Low
R$ 17.97
Volume
222,200
Avg. Vol
370,519
52-wk High
R$ 20.26
52-wk Low
R$ 12.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf

56 Chairman of the Board

Anis Chacur

52 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Tito Enrique da Silva

67 2008 Vice Chairman of the Board

Waldecir dos Santos

Member of the Executive Board, Information Technology

Leila Maria de Carvalho Rocha

Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Accounting Area
Banco ABC Brasil SA News

