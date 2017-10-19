Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)
ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
187.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Katariya
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Satish Parakh
|55
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Milapraj Bhansali
|62
|2014
|Whole-Time Director
|
Sanjay Londhe
|50
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Manoj Kulkarni
|Company Secretary