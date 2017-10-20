Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC)
ABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
19.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
19.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+1.49%)
€0.28 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€18.78
€18.78
Open
€18.79
€18.79
Day's High
€19.06
€19.06
Day's Low
€18.76
€18.76
Volume
5,954,656
5,954,656
Avg. Vol
2,015,490
2,015,490
52-wk High
€19.10
€19.10
52-wk Low
€12.30
€12.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Salvador Alemany Mas
|73
|2009
|Chairman of the Board
|
Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet
|54
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Francisco Jose Aljaro Navarro
|55
|Corporate Chief Financial and Development Officer
|
David Antonio Diaz Almazan
|47
|Chief Executive Officer of Arteris
|
Carlos Espinos Gomez
|52
|Chief Executive Officer of Hispasat
- Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
- UPDATE 1-Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
- Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo
- Top Abertis investor backs Atlantia bid despite higher ACS offer
- ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis