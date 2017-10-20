Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA)
ABEV3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Alves de Brito
|56
|Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Victorio Carlos de Marchi
|78
|Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Bernardo Pinto Paiva
|46
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ricardo Rittes de Oliveira Silva
|40
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Gustavo Pimenta Garcia
|48
|2016
|IT and Shared Services Officer , Member of the Executive Board