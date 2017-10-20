Edition:
Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

ABI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

106.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€106.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,336,547
52-wk High
€117.55
52-wk Low
€92.13

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Brito

56 2005 Chief Executive Officer

Felipe Dutra

51 2016 Chief Financial & Technology Officer

Joao Castro Neves

49 2008 Zone President North America

Jan Craps

Zone President Asia Pacific South

Carlos Eduardo Lisboa

2017 Zone President Latin America South
Anheuser Busch Inbev NV News

