Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)
ABI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
106.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
106.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€106.55
€106.55
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,336,547
1,336,547
52-wk High
€117.55
€117.55
52-wk Low
€92.13
€92.13
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Brito
|56
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Felipe Dutra
|51
|2016
|Chief Financial & Technology Officer
|
Joao Castro Neves
|49
|2008
|Zone President North America
|
Jan Craps
|Zone President Asia Pacific South
|
Carlos Eduardo Lisboa
|2017
|Zone President Latin America South
