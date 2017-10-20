Edition:
United States

Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)

ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

19.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
€19.63
Open
€19.59
Day's High
€19.85
Day's Low
€19.57
Volume
39,566
Avg. Vol
31,149
52-wk High
€20.74
52-wk Low
€13.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques Petry

62 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Julien Gauthier

38 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee

Louis Decrop

54 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee - Africa and Asia

Pascal Langeron

52 2012 Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - France

Frederic Moyne

40 2012 Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Brazil
» More People

Albioma SA News

» More ABIO.PA News