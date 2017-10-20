AB Science SA (ABS.PA)
ABS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
9.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.31 (+3.54%)
€0.31 (+3.54%)
Prev Close
€8.75
€8.75
Open
€8.90
€8.90
Day's High
€9.59
€9.59
Day's Low
€8.90
€8.90
Volume
336,477
336,477
Avg. Vol
100,470
100,470
52-wk High
€18.07
€18.07
52-wk Low
€7.53
€7.53
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Moussy
|2001
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Laurent Guy
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Albert Ahn
|President - USA region
|
Tom Chapuis
|Commercial Director Europe
|
Jean-Pierre Kinet
|2001
|Director
- BRIEF-AB science announces preclinical data showing protective effect of masitinib
- BRIEF-AB Science: CHMP adopts negative opinion for Masitinib marketing authorization
- BRIEF-AB Science net loss narrows to 13.5 million euros
- BRIEF-AB Science announces issuance of a new european patent
- BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis