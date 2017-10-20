Edition:
United States

AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

ABS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.31 (+3.54%)
Prev Close
€8.75
Open
€8.90
Day's High
€9.59
Day's Low
€8.90
Volume
336,477
Avg. Vol
100,470
52-wk High
€18.07
52-wk Low
€7.53

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alain Moussy

2001 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Guy

Chief Financial Officer

Albert Ahn

President - USA region

Tom Chapuis

Commercial Director Europe

Jean-Pierre Kinet

2001 Director
» More People

AB Science SA News

» More ABS.PA News