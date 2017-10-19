Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)
ABUJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
274.05INR
19 Oct 2017
274.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.85 (-1.39%)
Rs-3.85 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs277.90
Rs277.90
Open
Rs277.50
Rs277.50
Day's High
Rs279.70
Rs279.70
Day's Low
Rs271.95
Rs271.95
Volume
143,094
143,094
Avg. Vol
2,158,418
2,158,418
52-wk High
Rs291.50
Rs291.50
52-wk Low
Rs191.00
Rs191.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narotam Sekhsaria
|67
|2016
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ajay Kapur
|51
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Suresh Joshi
|54
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Meenakshi Narain
|2014
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Sanjay Gupta
|2014
|Chief Marketing Officer