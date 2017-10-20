Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
ABX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+0.55%)
$0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
$20.11
$20.11
Open
$20.13
$20.13
Day's High
$20.33
$20.33
Day's Low
$20.10
$20.10
Volume
2,705,949
2,705,949
Avg. Vol
2,376,416
2,376,416
52-wk High
$27.19
$27.19
52-wk Low
$18.52
$18.52
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Thornton
|63
|2014
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kelvin Dushnisky
|53
|2016
|President, Director
|
Catherine Raw
|35
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Richard Williams
|50
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Robert Krcmarov
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth
