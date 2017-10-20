Edition:
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

ABX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
$20.11
Open
$20.13
Day's High
$20.33
Day's Low
$20.10
Volume
2,705,949
Avg. Vol
2,376,416
52-wk High
$27.19
52-wk Low
$18.52

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Thornton

63 2014 Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board

Kelvin Dushnisky

53 2016 President, Director

Catherine Raw

35 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Richard Williams

50 2015 Chief Operating Officer

Robert Krcmarov

52 2016 Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth
Barrick Gold Corp News

