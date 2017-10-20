Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)
AC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
123.05MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
$123.06
Open
$124.02
Day's High
$125.50
Day's Low
$122.93
Volume
685,474
Avg. Vol
1,120,491
52-wk High
$144.47
52-wk Low
$102.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manuel Barragan Morales
|63
|2005
|Chairman of the Board
|
Francisco Garza Egloff
|61
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Arturo Gutierrez Hernandez
|50
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Luis Arizpe Jimenez
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tomas Alberto Fernandez Garcia
|42
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board