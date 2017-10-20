Air Canada (AC.TO)
AC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
26.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.52 (-1.95%)
$-0.52 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
$26.72
$26.72
Open
$26.80
$26.80
Day's High
$26.84
$26.84
Day's Low
$26.20
$26.20
Volume
1,647,256
1,647,256
Avg. Vol
1,585,934
1,585,934
52-wk High
$28.70
$28.70
52-wk Low
$11.60
$11.60
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Vagn Soerensen
57
2017
Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Calin Rovinescu
61
2009
President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Rousseau
59
2007
Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Benjamin Smith
2014
President - Passenger Airlines
|
Klaus Goersch
2012
Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-AAR says expects to generate incremental revenues of about $30-40 mln/year upon implementation of agreements with Air Canada, acquisition of MRO facilities
- BRIEF-Air Canada announces non-stop services from Toronto & Montreal
- BRIEF-Air Canada, AAR sign 5-year MRO contract
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat but climbs 1.9 pct on the week
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat on day, heads for 1.9 pct gain on week