Acacia Mining PLC (ACAA.L)

ACAA.L on London Stock Exchange

194.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-17.20 (-8.11%)
Prev Close
212.00
Open
215.00
Day's High
218.20
Day's Low
187.00
Volume
7,104,100
Avg. Vol
2,012,457
52-wk High
580.00
52-wk Low
152.67

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kelvin Dushnisky

53 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Brad Gordon

54 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Andrew Wray

53 2013 Chief Financial Officer

Mark Morcombe

46 2016 Chief Operating Officer

Deodatus Mwanyika

54 2010 Vice President - Corporate Affairs
Acacia Mining PLC News

