Acacia Mining PLC (ACAA.L)
ACAA.L on London Stock Exchange
194.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
194.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-17.20 (-8.11%)
-17.20 (-8.11%)
Prev Close
212.00
212.00
Open
215.00
215.00
Day's High
218.20
218.20
Day's Low
187.00
187.00
Volume
7,104,100
7,104,100
Avg. Vol
2,012,457
2,012,457
52-wk High
580.00
580.00
52-wk Low
152.67
152.67
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kelvin Dushnisky
|53
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brad Gordon
|54
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Wray
|53
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mark Morcombe
|46
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Deodatus Mwanyika
|54
|2010
|Vice President - Corporate Affairs
