ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,759.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.80 (-1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,783.75
Open
Rs1,785.00
Day's High
Rs1,786.95
Day's Low
Rs1,752.75
Volume
65,846
Avg. Vol
464,965
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narotam Sekhsaria
|67
|2006
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Neeraj Akhoury
|48
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Director
|
Jan Jenisch
|51
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Nayak
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jayanta Gupta
|2015
|Chief Marketing Officer